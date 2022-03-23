Broadsheet CEO apologizes to former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif for being part of Imran Khan's 'witch-hunt'

Stating that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in constant touch with him through a minister, Kaveh Moussavi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Broadsheet, an asset recovery firm apologized to former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif for being part of a witch-hunt against the leader. Broadsheet LLC was hired by Pakistan more than two decades ago to trace assets belonging to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members, as well as several other politicians and businessmen, including Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto.

In an interview with Geo News, the Broadsheet CEO apologized to the former Prime Minister withdrawing all allegations of corruption, and said that he was sorry to be a part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) witch-hunt of Nawaz Sharif, The News International reported. He also said that he was in constant touch with Prime Minister Imran Khan through Ali Haider Zaidi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) PTI leader and the Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping.

Broadsheet LLC was hired by Pakistan more than two decades ago to trace assets belonging to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members, as well as several other politicians and businessmen, including Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto. "Let me spell it out. NAB was a witch-hunt outfit, not an anti-corruption agency. They wanted us to go after their political enemies. We said "No". We are an anti-corruption outfit. We found stolen money. They sacked us. The court agreed with us! NAB was a conspiracy to defraud!" Moussavi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The development becomes significant as it comes at a time when Pakistan's ruling PTI government led by Imran Khan is set to face a no-confidence motion on Friday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not "resign under any circumstances" ahead of the no-confidence vote.

"No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?" he stressed. He also reiterated that he had good relations with the military to date, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)