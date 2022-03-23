Taliban suspends activities of NGOs in Afghanistan's Ghor province

Taliban's governor of Afghanistan's Ghor province has suspended all activities of aid organizations in the area, criticizing the work of these institutions, according to media reports. Taliban's governor Ahmad Shah Dindost has instructed heads of the sector to monitor all activities of NGOs that are working within the province.

"The purpose of these institutions is not to serve the people and all the figures they provide are false," the Taliban governor's office said in a media statement. While the Taliban on the one hand is seeking international recognition of their government, on the other hand they are seen to inflict harm on their civilians.

According to reports in some Pakistan vernacular media, female students in some parts of Kabul have taken out street protests after being barred from attending their school classes, and chanting slogans against the Taliban. The Taliban's ministry of education in a statement today announced that all-girls schools will remain close until the next order.

The decision of the Taliban came hours after Afghan girls were allowed to return to high schools today. Media reports said that girl students above the sixth grade were not to be allowed to enter the classrooms at the beginning of the new school year. Teenage girls across Afghanistan were supposed to return to schools after being banned by the Islamic outfit earlier. Since taking over power in August last year, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

The vast majority of secondary schools for girls were closed. Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules, but many women are unable to return, in part because the career they studied for is now off-limits as the Taliban banned women from most of the jobs. According to Human Right Watch, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as well. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route.

Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community. The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women and other human rights issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)