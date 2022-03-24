Left Menu

5.2 magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off eastern Taiwan's Taitung County on Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 24-03-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 08:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The tremor occurred at 8.38 am (Beijing local time), as per Xinhua News Agency.

The epicentre was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 121.58 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 24 km, the CENC said. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

