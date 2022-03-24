Nepal PM in New Delhi from April 1 for 3-day

Left Menu

Nepalese Prime Minister is all set to embark on a three-day official visit to India from April 1, according to local media.

Updated: 24-03-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:48 IST
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Nepalese Prime Minister is all set to embark on a three-day official visit to India from April 1, according to local media. Nepal PM will be in India during April 1-3.

The Kathmandu Post citing sources said that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has already received and accepted the invitation extended by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to visit the neighbouring country. This comes after Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi concluded his three-day Nepal visit.

Last week, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He had thanked PM Modi for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy. India has stepped up and pledged a whopping USD 2.415 billion to the island nation to help overcome dire financial constraints caused by external debt payments and a lack of US dollars in the country for business.

In January this year, Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka Basil Rajapaksa and conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka, and will continue to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways for overcoming the economic and other challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

