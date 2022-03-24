Left Menu

Asian, African refugees fleeing Ukraine face discrimination in EU: Reports

A joint investigation of several European media outlets has shown that refugees of Asian and African origin who fled Ukraine are detained at the borders of the European Union (EU) countries and subjected to discrimination contrary to the laws of the EU, the Independent reported on Thursday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:57 IST
Asian, African refugees fleeing Ukraine face discrimination in EU: Reports
Representative Image (Photo/President of the EU commission). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): A joint investigation of several European media outlets has shown that refugees of Asian and African origin who fled Ukraine are detained at the borders of the European Union (EU) countries and subjected to discrimination contrary to the laws of the EU, the Independent reported on Thursday. The investigation, which was carried out jointly with Lighthouse Reports, Spiegel, Mediapart and Radio France, shows that multiple African and Asian refugees fleeing Ukraine were experiencing racial discrimination while trying to cross into the EU since the start of the Russian operation.

At least 52 third-country nationals who have fled Ukraine are currently being held in detention facilities in Poland, the Independent said, adding that a Nigerian student detained in Estonia, after travelling there to see his family, is now being threatened with deportation. At the same time, an EU directive recommends admitting on humanitarian grounds third country nationals studying or working in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country for neighbouring nations since the start of the Russian military operation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022