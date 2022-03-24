Left Menu

Chinese FM Wang Yi meets Pakistan Army chief

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed relations between the two neighbouring countries.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:02 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed relations between the two neighbouring countries. China took part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting here though it is not a part of the group.

During the meeting between the two friendly nations, Bajwa praised and expressed support for China's foreign policy, saying Beijing has pursued a balanced and steady foreign policy, while being committed to world peace and development and fulfilled its role as a responsible major country in international hotspot areas. Interestingly, earlier Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised India's foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Wang Yi said China appreciated the Pakistani military for its proactive effort and significant contribution over the years in consolidating and strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, safeguarding the security and smooth progress of the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and ensuring the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan. Wang also said that the Pakistani military has played the role of stabilizer in building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

