Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:42 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. Wang Yi is likely to meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval tomorrow.

Wang Yi earlier today was in Afghanistan's Kabul after his three-day visit to Pakistan. This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.

There has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points. The visit by the Chinese minister a day after India had rejected his remarks on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. India had also said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs.

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points. On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector. (ANI)

