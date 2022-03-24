Left Menu

Allied parties of Pakistan's Imran Khan government inclined towards Opposition

Ahead of a no-confidence motion on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that allied parties of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were now more inclined to side with the opposition.

24-03-2022
Pakistan's National Assembly. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of a no-confidence motion on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that allied parties of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were now more inclined to side with the opposition. Moreover, the estranged party MNAs also appeared uninterested in returning to the party's fold. In fact, in a meeting of PTI's political committee presided by Imran Khan, it was informed that "angry party, members" also apparently were not ready to review their position, reported The News International on Thursday.

In this connection, they cited video clips of some of them while others were not interested in going public before the voting on the no-trust motion but their chances of returning to the PTI's fold were quite slim. The meeting included federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and others.

The committee informed Khan that their interaction with the MQM-Pakistan and PML-Q and others, was not very encouraging, as they were no more interested in going along with the government in the given situation, and instead were more interested in joining the opposition camp, reported The News International. The political committee reviewed the latest political situation with special reference to the opposition's no-trust motion and the upcoming session of the National Assembly and the government's options. (ANI)

