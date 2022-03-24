Pakistan Opposition members claim Imran Khan will lose no-trust vote

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday claimed that the country's prime minister Imran Khan would lose the no-confidence motion against him. He said that after Imran Khan's departure an interim government would be set up, reported Dawn.

Ahsan Iqbal also blamed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for "violating" the Constitution by delaying voting on no-confidence against Prime Minister Khan. He said the speaker should have convened the session on March 22, but he violated the constitution by convening the session on March 25. He should now face trial under Article 6, the PML-N leader added.

Addressing a workers convention organised by PML-N Punjab chapter in Ahata near Taxila he said no-confidence was their democratic and constitutional right, reported Dawn. He also accused the Imran Khan-led PTI government of harassing its political rivals through National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Iqbal said the government was trying to silence every voice being raised against its incompetence. He was of the view that the country was in the grip of unprecedented chaos. He alleged that the incumbent government had no regard for the constitution, democratic values and parliament. He urged the Supreme Court to take a suo motu notice of statements given by the government ministers, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in his address claimed that the container politics had come to an end, reported Dawn. He urged the PML-N office-bearers at provincial, divisional and district levels to bring party workers from across the country to the long march.

He said the march was due to be held on March 26 but had now been rescheduled for March 28 due to the National He said under the current circumstances, it would be better for Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign as he had lost majority in the house.

Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javaid Abbasi in his address said Prime Minister Imran Khan's days were numbered as he would not survive the no-trust motion, reported Dawn. He was of the view that due to massive corruption, unemployment, inflation and price hike, the no-trust move was the demand of the people. (ANI)

