UN calls for probe into suicide attacks in central Somalia

The United Nations on Thursday called for investigations into the suicide attacks in the central Somalia town of Beledweyne Wednesday night which have so far left at least 30 people dead.

Mogadishu [Somalia], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations on Thursday called for investigations into the suicide attacks in the central Somalia town of Beledweyne Wednesday night which have so far left at least 30 people dead. The UN also condemned the attacks which killed an outspoken parliamentarian Amina Mohamed and offered its condolences to the families and relatives of those killed.

"The UN condemns the suicide attacks which killed parliamentarian Amina Mohamed and others in Beledweyne yesterday (Wednesday)," it said in a brief statement. "The UN welcomes an investigation into the heinous act, and calls for Somalia's electoral process to be concluded peacefully and safely." The move comes as the death toll from the suicide attacks in Beledweyne town where the ongoing elections of the House of the People, the Lower House of the Parliament, were taking place, rose to 30.

Hiraan Regional Police Commander Isak Ali Abdulle said the death toll could increase after several people are still hospitalized with serious wounds. Abdulle said a suicide bomber wearing explosive vests wrapped around his waist detonated explosives in front of the heavily secured Lamagalaay base. He said the second blast took place at a security checkpoint, targeting vehicles for rushing the injured to the hospitals but no casualties were reported.

Al-Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted government officials including electoral delegates in Beledweyne town taking part in the elections. (ANI/Xinhua)

