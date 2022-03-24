Left Menu

US to boost domestic oil output by 1mn barrels per year

US oil producers will increase domestic supply by a million barrels a year in response to Washington's call, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:29 IST
US to boost domestic oil output by 1mn barrels per year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): US oil producers will increase domestic supply by a million barrels a year in response to Washington's call, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.

"We have called for an increase in our domestic oil supplies... There is a response by the oil and gas market. It looks like oil supplies will increase by about a million barrels per year. At least our energy information agency has a short-term energy outlook that has been updated to include those increases," she said.

Granholm, who spoke at a press conference after the conclusion of the International Energy Agency's Ministerial Meeting in Paris, said that more steps would be needed to deal with the fuel price hike that followed the US ban on Russian oil import. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022