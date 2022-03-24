Left Menu

Taliban denies reports of Afghanistan Prime Minister being replaced

The Taliban spokesperson in Afghanistan on Thursday denied all the rumours relating to the replacement of the group's Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:34 IST
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban spokesperson in Afghanistan on Thursday denied all the rumours relating to the replacement of the group's Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund. Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that several social media inputs suggested that Taliban group's Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was replacing the group's PM.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet denied all the rumours and said that the media reports about the replacement of the Taliban's PM was not true and also said that no changes have been made in the cabinet and other departments of Taliban led government. The rumours of Akhund being replaced emerged after the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made an unannounced visit in Kabul on today's morning, a day after he attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad.

Yi's visit is the first by a senior Chinese minister to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August. The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit come after he completed his three-day visit to Pakistan where he held discussions with the country's top leadership.

He was received by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on arrival in Kabul. Earlier this month, Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said talks were underway with Beijing over resuming work in the massive copper mine.

Beijing will host a two-day conference on March 30-31 comprising Afghanistan's neighbours on how to assist the Taliban led government in Afghanistan. Earlier Pakistan and the Taliban also hosted similar meetings after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, according to Dawn. (ANI)

