South Korea reports 339,514 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 339,514 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 11,162,232, the health authorities said Friday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 07:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 339,514 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 11,162,232, the health authorities said Friday. The daily caseload was down sharply from 395,597 in the previous day, staying below 400,000 for two straight days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread. Of the new cases, 66,941 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living i Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 87,703 and 21,773 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 163,068, or 48.0 per cent of the total local transmission. Among the new cases, 29 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,848.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,085, up 4 from the previous day. A total of 393 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 14,294. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,938,697 people, or 87.6 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,467,812, or 86.7 percent of the population. The number of those who received booster jabs was 32,524,158 people, or 63.4 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

