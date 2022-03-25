Hamid Karzai meets Russian envoy Kabulov, discusses strengthening ties

Left Menu

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Tuesday met Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan and discussed further strengthening ties between both countries.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-03-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 08:41 IST
Hamid Karzai meets Russian envoy Zamir Kabulov (Photo Credit: Twitter/Hamid Karzai). Image Credit: ANI
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Tuesday met Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan and discussed further strengthening ties between both countries. Karzai also met Dmitry Zhirnov, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan.

"Former president Hamid Karzai met with Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan, and Russia's ambassador, Dmitry Zhirnov, and they discussed relations between the countries and further strengthening ties," TOLOnews reported. The meeting comes amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The conflict between the two countries continues to escalate as the Ukraine-Russia war enters the second month.

Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country. Meanwhile, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has also worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

