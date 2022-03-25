Chinese FM Wang Yi reaches NSA Ajit Doval's office, to meet him shortly

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reached National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office in South Block here on Friday and will meet him shortly. The Chinese Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader to India in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020. The key objective of Wang's visit is to restart physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

Before his India visit, the Chinese foreign minister attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad where he said, "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope." However, India had rejected his remarks on Kashmir and said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on its internal affairs.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar had said that India's relations with China are going through a "very difficult phase" after Beijing violated the border agreements and asserted that the "state of border will determine the state of the relationship". After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector. (ANI)

