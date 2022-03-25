Left Menu

Taliban denies reshuffle in interim cabinet

Taliban have denied reports of reshuffle in the Cabinet, saying that no changes have been brought to the government structure.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-03-2022 11:13 IST
  • Afghanistan

Taliban have denied reports of reshuffle in the Cabinet, saying that no changes have been brought to the government structure. Zabiullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan denied reports and said that rumours about the change of the Prime Minister of Afghanistan made public by some media are untrue.

"Rumors about change of the Prime Minister of the IEA made public by some media are untrue. No changes have been brought in the cabinet," Mujahid tweeted. Earlier there were reports that the Taliban have decided to reshuffle their interim cabinet in an effort to get international recognition.

As per a source interviewed by UK-based media, a 15-member team led by the supreme leader of the Taliban Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada is busy discussing reshuffling the interim cabinet in Kandahar province, reported The Khaama Press has reported. This was the first meeting headed by Akhundzada since the Taliban took over.

The meeting comes as the Taliban government has not yet been recognized by any country. Inclusivity of government and respect for women's and human rights are the biggest preconditions for recognition by the world community. The source, on the condition of anonymity, said that the 15-member team includes ministers of the interim government and other high-ranking officials of the Taliban, reported The Khaama Press.

Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sarajudin Haqqani, Minister of Education, Minister of Health, Minister Finance, Trade Minister, Mines and Petroleum Minister, Chief Attorney, and several other high-ranking officials of the Taliban have been meeting in Kandahar. Meanwhile, the Taliban has not officially commented on the meeting yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

