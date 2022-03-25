Left Menu

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong discussed North Korea's intercontinental missile launch during their telephone conversation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:22 IST
Japanese, South Korean Foreign Ministers hold phone talks after North's Missile launch
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong. Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong discussed North Korea's intercontinental missile launch during their telephone conversation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. "The foreign ministers condemned the launches of intercontinental missiles by North Korea, especially the latest launch, and agreed that the intensification of North Korea's missile and nuclear programs is a blatant and serious challenge to the world community, reaffirming bilateral and trilateral cooperation, including the United States, the UN Security Council for entire denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

North Korea has confirmed that it had conducted a test launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday morning. A long-range ballistic missile was launched toward the Sea of Japan. The South Korean military confirmed that the missile flew approximately 670 miles with a maximum altitude of more than 3,850 miles. South Korea retaliated by launching a series of ballistic and cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the 11th missile launch by North Korea this year. On February 27 and March 5, North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles as part of the reconnaissance satellite project. Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang of testing a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile under the pretext of developing satellite systems. (ANI/Sputnik)

