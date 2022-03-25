Left Menu

China far from achieving its 'socialist' goals: Report

China is far from achieving its goal to transform into a socialist economy that has been laid out in a report recently presented by China's Premier Li Keqiang at the National People's Congress (NPC), a report said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:25 IST
China far from achieving its 'socialist' goals: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is far from achieving its goal to transform into a socialist economy that has been laid out in a report recently presented by China's Premier Li Keqiang at the National People's Congress (NPC), a report said. The NPC report has set targets for economic and social growth in the upcoming year, which included 5.5 percent GDP growth, over 11 million jobs in the urban sector, and an increase of the consumer price index by about 3 percent.

The targets are a part of China's long-term plans to return to socialism and curb capitalism, the report in the Hong Kong Post said adding that the plan for 2022 is in accordance with the outline set by the NPC in 2017 during their 19th Congress and all in the name of their favorite catchphrase "common prosperity". A large part of this China becoming a socialist nation is its ability to capture the national economy with state-owned industrial enterprises.

However, losses due to business inefficiencies are rampant in state-owned industries from carrying out government administration operations, political functions, or simply due to a lack of autonomy in management, the article said. China's solution to this problem is by cracking down on big industrialists and their private companies such as Jack Ma of Alibaba and levying complex sanctions and restrictions on them to "level the playing field", the article added.

The next step in China's road to socialism with Chinese characteristics is the transformation of agriculture, the report said, adding that the challenges being faced in the agriculture industry are enormous, including the availability of sufficient and usable water, degradation and availability of farmland, pollution of soil and the changing demands of a huge slowly urbanizing population. To meet local demands China has pressured governments in countries like Pakistan by deploying their own trawlers in Gwadar Port. It is also commonly known that Chinese vessels engaging in Distant-Water Fishing (DWF) have conducted illegal fishing in the prohibited waters of countries like Mauritania, and Senegal, the report said.

China is currently far from self-sufficiency and hence far from achieving its goals in terms of reforming its agriculture industry in socialist tones, the report concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022