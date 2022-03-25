Left Menu

Polish Airlines to resume flights from Warsaw to Mumbai next week

Poland national carrier has announced a direct flight from Warsaw to Mumbai from March 29, according to a statement issued by LOT Polish Airlines.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Poland national carrier has announced a direct flight from Warsaw to Mumbai from March 29, according to a statement issued by LOT Polish Airlines. "LOT Polish Airlines is pleased to announce the commencement of passenger flights to Mumbai effective 31st May 2022. Furthermore, the Polish flag carrier resumes passenger flights to Delhi effective 29th March 2022," the airline said, adding that it resumes flights to Delhi after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

India is the world's seventh-largest economy, the most important Polish trade in South Asia, the airline said. Notably, amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, countries like Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova have helped 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian nationals from the war-ravaged country.

This resumption of the flights comes after a long pending demand by the Indian diaspora in Poland. "We as Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IPCCI) are extremely glad to see the announcement by Poland to connect Mumbai and Delhi directly. It's an important step forward by Poland and will give a big boost for trade and tourism between India Poland," Amit Lath, Vice President of Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

"It's also of great convenience for many Indian students studying in Poland," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

