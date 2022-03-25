China hasn't invited India to Afghanistan meet: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that China has not invited India to the Afghanistan meeting that is set to take place later in March. China had earlier announced the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan. The Taliban have confirmed participation in the meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

"On the Afghanistan meeting, which the Chinese are convening, I believe... No, they have not invited us," Jaishankar said during a press conference after holding the delegation-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Answering a question on Wang Yi's recent remark at the OIC meeting, Jaishankar said the two ministers discussed that issue and he conveyed India's hope that China would follow an independent policy in respect to New Delhi.

"I conveyed that we hope that China would follow an independent policy in respect to India and not allow its policies to be influenced by other countries and other relationships," said Jaishankar. On the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "It did come up, in terms of my sharing with him India's view of concerns, what we have in respect of Pakistan and of course what were the positions taken during OIC meet."

Answering a question of whether Indo-Pacific featured in the talks, the minister answered that Indo-Pacific did not come up during the talks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)