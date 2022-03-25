Pakistan: Sindh based party says police to blame for Hindu girl's murder

A Sindh-based political party in Pakistan held local police responsible for the death of Hindu girl Pooja Kumari who was killed by a man at her home in Rohri town a few days ago. The girl identified as Pooja Kumari was shot in Rohi, Sukkur after she put up resistance to the attackers.

Speaking to media persons in the city of Sukkur today, Sindh United Party (SUP) president Syed Zain Shah said that family of the slain Kumari had complained to police beforehand against possible assault on the girl but police did not bother to take their complaint seriously. "If police had taken preemptive measures, Pooja Kumrani might have not have suffered death at the hands of her tormentor because her parents had already indicated to police about the alleged killers," he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

"SSP Sukkur should constitute a team and investigate the matter seriously," Zain Shah said and added that Sindh police had become an estate police and it was least interested in serving people. On Wednesday, Pakistan police had arrested a suspect connected with the shooting of an 18-year-old girl, who was shot dead.

This is not a stand-alone incident in Pakistan. Human rights activists say that hundreds of Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam every year. Women belonging to minority communities are regularly abducted and forcibly converted. Rights group says the country's minority communities have long faced the issue of forced marriages and conversions.

Multiple rights organisations have accused the Pakistan government of not taking necessary actions over the rising crimes against Hindus and other minorities. (ANI)

