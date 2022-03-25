Left Menu

Int'l labour organization elects new chief

Gilbert Houngbo from Togo will be the next Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the organization announced on Friday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:12 IST
Int'l labour organization elects new chief
Gilbert F. Houngbo (Photo Credit: ILO Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Gilbert Houngbo from Togo will be the next Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the organization announced on Friday. Houngbo was elected by the UN agency's governing body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers during their meeting in Geneva.

"The ILO Governing Body has elected a new ILO Director-General. Congratulations to @GilbertFHoungbo. Gilbert F. Houngbo will take office in October 2022," ILO tweeted.Houngbo, former Prime Minister of Togo, will be the 11th head of the agency and the first African to hold the post, Xinhua news agency reported. His five-year term will begin on October 1, 2022. The current Director-General, Guy Ryder, from the United Kingdom, has held the office since 2012.

Four other candidates from the Republic of Korea, South Africa, France and Australia participated in the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022