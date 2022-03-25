Left Menu

Australia to drop pre-flight COVID-19 tests for international travellers

International travellers coming to Australia will no longer need to take a mandatory COVID-19 test starting April 17, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:44 IST
Australia to drop pre-flight COVID-19 tests for international travellers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): International travellers coming to Australia will no longer need to take a mandatory COVID-19 test starting April 17, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday. "International travellers into and out of Australia will still be required to provide proof of double vaccination against COVID-19. Travellers will also still be required to wear a mask while on international flights based on medical advice," Hunt said in a statement.

These measures will be adopted under non-emergency provisions in the Biosecurity Emergency Determination regulations relating to COVID-19 for Australia, the minister said. "The requirements for maritime arrivals will also be aligned with those on airlines, as part of the safety protocols for the resumption of cruising," Hunt noted.

The official stated that closing the borders for two years was instrumental in "managing the pandemic" and reducing the human cost. According to previous reports, starting from April 17 international cruise ships will be allowed in Australian waters. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022