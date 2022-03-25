Left Menu

Taliban arrest former Paktia Deputy Police Chief

The Taliban arrested former Paktia Deputy Chief of Police Mohammad Chargand Zadran in Khost province's Do Manda district, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban arrested former Paktia Deputy Chief of Police Mohammad Chargand Zadran in Khost province's Do Manda district, local media reported. Abdulhaq Omeri, a senior Afghan journalist informed that Zadran was arrested while he was returning to his home.

"Former Paktia Deputy Chief of Police Mohammad Chargand Zadran has been arrested by the Taliban in Khost's Do Manda district. He was on his way home when he got out of his car. He is still with the Taliban," Omeri tweeted. This comes a few days after the rights groups highlighted that the Taliban have heightened surveillance and said that they would take retaliatory action in response to further attacks on Taliban officials.

Afghan activists told Human Rights Watch (HRW) that the Taliban in Helmand have increased their surveillance of individuals and groups they accuse of being "opposed to the Islamic Emirate." The threats follow a spate of attacks in which Taliban members have been abducted or killed.

The Taliban have previously carried out revenge killings of former government officials and have been responsible for forcibly disappearances or summarily executing former members of the security forces and others they accuse of being their enemies. The statements heighten concerns that Taliban fighters in the province could use recent attacks as a pretext to commit abuses against perceived critics, including journalists and activists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

