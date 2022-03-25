Left Menu

Taliban remove 16 directors from post, appoint senior's relatives with religious education background

16 directors of Afghanistan's Labour and Social Affairs Ministry have been replaced by the Taliban's senior official relatives, who have only religious education degrees.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:56 IST
Taliban remove 16 directors from post, appoint senior's relatives with religious education background
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Sixteen directors of Afghanistan's Labour and Social Affairs Ministry have been replaced by the Taliban's senior official relatives, who have only religious education degrees. According to a report in Pakistan's vernacular media, all the 16 directors, who have been fired, hold either master's or bachelor's degrees. The group's senior officials have appointed their relatives who only have only religious education degrees.

Meanwhile, Abdulhaq Omeri, a senior journalist in Afghanistan said that the Taliban are turning Abdul Hai Habibi Central High School into madrassa. Citing high school's principal, he further stated that most of the students come from the urban areas but now the Taliban has directed them to shift Abdul Hai Habibi High School away from the city and elsewhere by all means.

Earlier today, dozens of students have rallied in Kabul to protest against the Taliban's decision to block girls' schools. A number of protestors chanted slogans against the Taliban. One of the slogans said, "No religion has blocked education and the ban on educating girls is blatant gender discrimination."

As the new school year begins in Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced that the boys can continue their education normally. However, the doors of the schools have been closed to girls beyond the sixth grade. Condemning the Taliban's decision not to reopen secondary schools to Afghan girls, the United States and its allies have called on the group to revoke its decision.

A joint statement issued by Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union has condemned the Taliban's decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022