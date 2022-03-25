Left Menu

Israel to host top diplomats of US, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco

Israel announced on Friday it will host meetings with four visiting foreign ministers this Sunday and Monday.

25-03-2022
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel announced on Friday it will host meetings with four visiting foreign ministers this Sunday and Monday.

The U.S. secretary of state, and foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, and Bahrain will arrive in Israel for a series of "historic" diplomatic meetings at the invitation of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Israel signed an agreement with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to normalize ties in 2020. The agreement came as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, in which Sudan also agreed to normalize ties with Israel. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

