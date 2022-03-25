Xi holds talks with British PM over phone

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to China's President Xi Jinping on Friday and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in Ukraine. "The leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest - including the situation in Ukraine. It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon," the British Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the phone call, Johnson expressed again his sympathy with the victims of the flight that crashed in China last week. Noting the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level between the two countries, Xi said that the relationship in the past half-century has witnessed continuous growth on the whole despite some ups and downs.

Noting that both nations have different domestic conditions and development paths, Xi said the two sides should bear in mind a strategic and long-term perspective, Xinhua news agency reported. Xi said that China is willing to conduct dialogue and cooperation with Britain in a frank, open and inclusive manner, and hopes that the British side can view China and China-Britain relations objectively. (ANI)

