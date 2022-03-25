Left Menu

US imposes sanctions on arms dealers for Myanmar's military

The United States has imposed new sanctions on five individuals and five entities connected to Myanmar's military regime.

Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The United States has imposed new sanctions on five individuals and five entities connected to Myanmar's military regime. "Today the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five individuals and five entities connected to Burma's military regime pursuant to Executive Order (E.O) 14014," the US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Among the entities is the 66th Light Infantry Division (LID), the statement said. "Members of the 66 LID have been accused of carrying out the Christmas Eve massacre in 2021, where civilians in Pyay and Hpruso Townships of Karen State were captured, tortured, and killed, including some whom members of the military reportedly burned alive," it added.

According to the Treasury Department, the US accuses Myanmar's military of committing atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities, violent repression of political dissent and innocent people. "Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who are responsible for the ongoing violence and repression. We will continue to support the people of Burma, including those who are courageously standing in opposition to the military," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

The Myanmar military seized power in February 2021 after seeing accusing civilian leaders of rigging the general election. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest that led to over 1,600 casualties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

