Quad cyber officials meet in Sydney to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

The Quad Senior Cyber Group (U.S., Australia, India and Japan) met in Sydney to strengthen the cybersecurity cooperation and bolster the resilience of the critical infrastructure of the grouping. "To deliver on the Prime Ministers' of Australia, India and Japan and the President of the United States' vision for a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific, this week the Quad Senior Cyber Group met in Sydney for two productive days of discussions on opportunities to extend our cybersecurity cooperation and uplift cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection in our region," the White House said in a statement

According to the release, Australia, India, Japan and the United States recognize the need for improving cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world with sophisticated cyber threats. The White Hosue said the Improvements are particularly important in delivering the essential services of life, health and livelihood that are provided by the critical infrastructure.

This meeting resulted in a work plan to further collaboration between the members, and with partners and industry in the region to address our common challenges. The group will report back to Leaders through the established Quad processes, the release added. (ANI)

