Left Menu

Pakistan Foreign Minister denies MQM-P voting against PM in no-confidence motion

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) claim that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan, adding that MQM-P told them that PPP is giving false statements.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:26 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister denies MQM-P voting against PM in no-confidence motion
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) claim that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan, adding that MQM-P told them that PPP is giving false statements. This statement comes after the meeting that took place between the Pakistan Foreign Minister and MQM-P leaders in Islamabad, Pakistani channel ARY News reported.

Qureshi came to the meeting along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak. In the meeting, Qureshi conveyed the important message of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan to MQM-P leaders. "We have told them to be together as they are our ally. The meeting with the MQM-P delegation was held in a good environment and it was a positive and fruitful meeting," Qureshi was quoted as saying by ARY News.

Earlier today, Pakistan Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque said that MQM-P is still part of the government and any decision will be taken only after consulting with the constituents and activists of the party. After arriving at the National Assembly session, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Aminul Haque referring to the flag on his car, said that MQM-P is still part of the government.

Earlier, on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) announced that matters had been settled with key government ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and that the ruling coalition member will vote in favour of the motion to oust Imran Khan, according to Dawn. "Talks have been held with the MQM today (Thursday) and matters have been settled. It is also possible that some Ministers will also be with the opposition," PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar told reporters outside Zardari House after the party's parliamentary party meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the Pakistani people will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him and his government." Addressing a public rally in Lahore, Maryam said "People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home," she said.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022