Pakistan reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pakistan has reported 189 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,523,590 in the country, according to the NCOC data.

A total of 367 people were reported to have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,085, NCOC data showed. According to the official data, four more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,340.

NCOC further reported that Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 574,549 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 504,765 cases so far. (ANI)

