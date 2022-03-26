Left Menu

Voting on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan likely on April 4: Pak minister

Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place on April 3 or 4.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:24 IST
Voting on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan likely on April 4: Pak minister
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place on April 3 or 4. The federal minister made this comment at a press conference in Islamabad today.

Meanwhile, a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members started their journey to the federal capital on Prime Minister Imran Khan's call. Notably, a caravan of Opposition party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also left for Islamabad to attend the opposition's March 28 rally.

On Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Pakistani people will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him and his government." Addressing a public rally in Lahore, Maryam said "People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home," she said, Pakistani media organisation Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at the frequent usage of "trump card" by Khan, which he often says that he will use for the benefit of the nation, the PML-N Vice-President said, "You only have one trump card and that is your resignation." The no-confidence motion was submitted on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be successful as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. Yesterday the much-awaited session of Pakistan's National Assembly to take up the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been adjourned to March 28 without the motion being tabled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022