PM Modi lauds Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar for yoga event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the effort of the Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar for bringing together people from several Nations to practise yoga.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the effort of the Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar for bringing together people from several Nations to practise yoga. He also said that Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement today.

"Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness. A great effort by @IndEmbDoha of bringing together people from several nations for practising Yoga," he also tweeted. Earlier Indian Embassy in Qatar informed that it made it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted a yoga lesson for 114 nationalities.

"A proud and historic moment for Indian Community and Qatar as we make it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted a yoga lesson for 114 nationalities," the Indian embassy said in a Tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

