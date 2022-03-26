Left Menu

YouTube removes channel of Russian prankers Vovan, Lexus after hoaxing UK Ministers

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], March 26 (ANI/Sputnik) - YouTube removed the channel of Russian hoaxers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, respectively, where footage of prank telephone calls with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel was published. "The YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated," a YouTube message read.

The prankers claim that they managed to hold a video call with Wallace on March 17 while impersonating Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. They have published eight clips from the conversation, which include the discussion of the status of Ukraine in NATO, arms supplies and involvement of foreign mercenaries in the conflict, as well as a possibility of Kyiv acquiring nuclear weapons. On March 17, Patel tweeted that she had also been hoaxed. On March 25, prankers released footage of them tricking Patel into a video call. Again posing as Shmyhal, the due asked the minister whether UK families would feel secure allowing Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis inside, to which Patel said that they are not.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

