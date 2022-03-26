Left Menu

Boeing company expresses grief at death of 132 people in China plane crash

Shortly after the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration made an announcement about the death of all 132 people in the China Eastern Airlines plane crash, the Boeing company expressed grief at it.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:29 IST
Boeing company expresses grief at death of 132 people in China plane crash
Shortly after the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration made an announcement about the death of all 132 people in the China Eastern Airlines plane crash, the Boeing company expressed grief at it. "Following the CAAC's announcement a short time ago, we extend our deepest condolences for the loss of those on board China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew, their families and all those affected by this accident," the aerospace company said.

"Boeing will continue to support our airline customers during this difficult time. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation," the company added. All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday afternoon in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been confirmed dead, official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing official sources.

The flight MU5735 had 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China updated on its website. The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines took off from Kunming to reach the destination Guangzhou but in between, the plane crashed at about 2:38 p.m. into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire. (ANI)

