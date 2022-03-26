Left Menu

African countries report 1,850 new COVID-19 cases as tally exceeds 11.32 million

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], March 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The African continent reported 1,850 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Saturday. Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,318,615 on Friday to 11,320,465 as of Saturday.

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 250,912, while 10,627,934 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said. South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,710,766 cases, while the northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,162,764 and 1,033,762 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

