As no-confidence vote looms, Imran Khan says 'Trump card has nothing to do with Army'

Ahead of the looming threat of no-confidence motion, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the speculation that the much-discussed phrase "trump card" is in the context of the Pakistani Army saying it has "nothing to do with the army." In a WhatsApp chat with The News International, Imran Khan defended the institution of the Pakistani Army and stressed that "attacking the army and damaging it, means damaging the future of Pakistan."

"It's not about who forms the government," he said adding that "To destroy a country all that needs to be done is destroy its ethics," reported The News International. Imran Khan was apparently hinting at the 24 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who changed sides and sought refuge in Sindh House claiming that they had been receiving threats from the party members as they are against Khan.

He was taking a jibe at the way his party MPs changed their loyalties and how they were shown by the media in Sindh House, Islamabad, reported the newspaper. Notably, Imran Khan on Wednesday said he will not "resign under any circumstances" amid mounting pressure from the opposition ahead of the no-confidence motion.

"I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure. My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," he had said. There are also rumours making the rounds in the capital that the prime minister was about to make some key administrative changes, but later decided against doing so. Some media commentators even went to the extent of speculating that Imran Khan could announce the administrative decision in his public meeting in the federal capital on March 27.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by opposition parties on March 8 after the PPP's long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer and uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party have gone 'missing' from the political front, Express Tribune said on Friday citing sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)