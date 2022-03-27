Left Menu

Deep divisions within Taliban over girls' education

According to a report, there are deep divisions within the Taliban's Supreme Council of Jurisprudence on whether the girls could be permitted to seek education beyond Class 6.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-03-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 02:59 IST
Deep divisions within Taliban over girls' education
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

According to a report, there are deep divisions within the Taliban's Supreme Council of Jurisprudence on whether the girls could be permitted to seek education beyond Class 6. The U-turn taken by the Taliban regime over the education for girls is both disappointing and deeply concerning. Notably, on March 21, the Taliban said they would lift a seven-month-old de facto ban on girls' education from Class 6 onwards and reopen schools on the first day of Afghanistan's new academic year, reported Dawn.

However, two days later, the regime while backtracking from its own statement said, they were putting in place policies compliant with the "principles of Islamic law and Afghan culture". Looking deeper into the Taliban mindset, it is abundantly clear that their leadership is still struggling to embrace the idea of women's role in Afghan society.

There are different sorts of reports doing the rounds over the Taliban's latest decision of not allowing girls to seek education beyond class 6. In one of the reports, the education ministry was facing a shortage of teachers, following the exodus of thousands of Afghans, many among them trained teachers, after the Taliban's triumphant march into Kabul last August. Moreover, a senior Taliban figure said the schools would be reopened after a "standardised uniform" for girls was introduced that reflected the Afghan culture, reported the newspaper.

Various reports and commentary by the Taliban has only led to more confusion over the regime's stance over girl education. Taliban while allowing public universities to reopen last month made a promise that the girls' schools would restart too. Even though their leadership held meetings and visited hospitals to speak to women doctors and nurses, encouraging them to return to work and continue to serve, still, the regime is grappling with the issue of girls' education and women's participation in public life.

48 per cent of the population in Afghanistan consists of women and thus Taliban needs to realize that the country cannot progress without the active participation of its women in building society. Afghanistan society is already plagued with a plethora of issues such as unemployment, and shortage of skilled and trained manpower and amid this one can only hope that the Taliban revoke its decision and open schools for girls without any restrictions. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022