Going to Islamabad to bid Imran Khan govt goodbye, says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

As Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's march kick-started on Saturday from Lahore, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Imran Khan-led government has "already been ousted" and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say "goodbye" to Prime Minister.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-03-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 10:39 IST
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI
As Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's march kick-started on Saturday from Lahore, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Imran Khan-led government has "already been ousted" and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say "goodbye" to Prime Minister. "(Prime Minister) Imran Khan's government has gone he is shouting every day. The government has gone we are going to say goodbye to it," Maryam said, according to Geo News.

The PML-N leader said that the "people are echoing" the name of party supremo Nawaz Sharif due to the "incompetent government and inflation". "The government has gone a goodbye is left only. He's (Imran Khan) is pleading but nothing will happen now," said the PML-N leader. She added that move to oust PM Imran was taken by the government and not the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. The session is called on March 28. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation is precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly. Upset with the news of allies joining the opposition camp, Imran Khan, in a last-ditch attempt, recently dispatched a team of senior PTI leaders to meet the allies and assure them that their reservations would be addressed.

Adding to Khan's woes, almost 20 members from his own party had recently sought refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad, and none of them showed up to the National Assembly on Friday. The Opposition parties in Pakistan on the other hand hold the support of 162 members of the house, out of whom 159 members were present in the house on Friday.

The Opposition members are expected to be joined by the three ruling coalition parties during the vote, helping them cross the majority mark, with 179 members supporting the no-confidence motion. (ANI)

