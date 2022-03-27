Left Menu

South Korean new, outgoing Presidents to hold meeting on Monday: Reports

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold his first official meeting with outgoing President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House (Cheongwadae) on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing politicians' aides.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:00 IST
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Right) and outgoing President Moon Jae-in (Left). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], March 27 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold his first official meeting with outgoing President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House (Cheongwadae) on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing politicians' aides. According to the news agency, Moon's Chief of Staff Yoo Young-min and Yoon's principal assistant Chang Je-won will also participate in the meeting.

The event will take place amid controversy over Yoon's intention to move the presidential office from the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the defence ministry building, which Moon regards as a waste of public money. The event will be held 19 days after Yoon was elected the president of South Korea with 48.56 per cent of votes. This will mark the longest period between a presidential election in the country and a meeting of newly elected and ongoing leaders. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

