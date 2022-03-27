Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers commemorated at Addu Atoll Memorial in Maldives

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial in the Maldives. "From the pages of history, a visit to Gan," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

EAM Jaishankar went to the Maldives on Saturday. He is on a two-day visit from March 26 to March 27 after he got an invite from his Maldivian counterpart. India-Maldives' time-tested relationship is today poised for a quantum jump and New Delhi is strongly committed to further progress of this relationship, said External Affairs Minister as he held a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid.

"Our time-tested relationship is today poised for a quantum jump. We are touching the lives of our people like we have done never before. We are partners in development, we are promoting peace and security, and our relationship, in many ways, serves as a model for the region," Jaishankar said. The two countries also signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates where Jaishankar said, "it is a step forward in the same direction and will certainly contribute to easier travel between us."

While Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has welcomed India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" under which both countries have gained immense socio-economic benefits including the assistance provided by New Delhi throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Shahid, who is also a President of the United Nations General Assembly thanked India for standing in solidarity with the Maldives, and for being its friend and partner throughout the years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)