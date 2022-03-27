Left Menu

Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers commemorated at Addu Atoll Memorial in Maldives

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial in the Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:21 IST
Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers commemorated at Addu Atoll Memorial in Maldives
Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers commemorated at Addu Atoll Memorial in Maldives (Photo: Twitter@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial in the Maldives. "From the pages of history, a visit to Gan," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

EAM Jaishankar went to the Maldives on Saturday. He is on a two-day visit from March 26 to March 27 after he got an invite from his Maldivian counterpart. India-Maldives' time-tested relationship is today poised for a quantum jump and New Delhi is strongly committed to further progress of this relationship, said External Affairs Minister as he held a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid.

"Our time-tested relationship is today poised for a quantum jump. We are touching the lives of our people like we have done never before. We are partners in development, we are promoting peace and security, and our relationship, in many ways, serves as a model for the region," Jaishankar said. The two countries also signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates where Jaishankar said, "it is a step forward in the same direction and will certainly contribute to easier travel between us."

While Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has welcomed India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" under which both countries have gained immense socio-economic benefits including the assistance provided by New Delhi throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Shahid, who is also a President of the United Nations General Assembly thanked India for standing in solidarity with the Maldives, and for being its friend and partner throughout the years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022