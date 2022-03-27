Left Menu

Chinese FM calls on Nepal President Bhandari, meets former PMs

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and held a meeting with former Prime Ministers as he wrapped up his three-day Kathmandu visit.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:43 IST
Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets former prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called on Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and held a meeting with former Prime Ministers as he wrapped up his three-day Kathmandu visit. Earlier in the morning today, Wang Yi reached the President's Office to pay a courtesy call to President Bhandari and later he went to Hotel Marriot in Kathmandu to hold talks with former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli.

The meeting between the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister and President Bhandari was held at 10 am. On Saturday, officials from both countries signed nine sets of agreements on enhancing mutual cooperation following bilateral talks between Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and his Chinese counterpart Wang.

The meetings come on the last day of the Chinese FM's three-day visit to Nepal which began on Friday. The Chinese FM had met with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba earlier on Saturday, where the two leaders witnessed the virtual completion ceremony of the Pokhara Regional International Airport which China handed over to Nepal. Wang's Nepal visit will also culminate the slew of trips that the Chinese Foreign Minister has made to the South Asian countries since he arrived in Pakistan on March 21 to attend the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit as a "special guest".

Wang held talks with Taliban representatives in Afghanistan on Thursday, followed by his arrival in New Delhi the same evening, where he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday before departing for Kathmandu on a three-day visit that concludes today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

