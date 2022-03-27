Musk considering creation of new social media platform

Left Menu

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday that he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], March 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Sunday that he is "giving serious thought" to creating a new social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk tweeted in response to another user's question whether he considers building a new social media platform, which would consist of an open-source algorithm and on which free speech would be given top priority.

On Friday, Musk posted a poll to his Twitter account, asking other users to vote whether they believe the platform adheres to the free speech principle. Over 2 million users participated in the poll, with 70,4% responding negatively. (ANI/Sputnik)

