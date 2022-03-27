Topple Imran Khan's corrupt govt to save Pak, Opposition urges public

Pakistani opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif urged people to topple the corrupt government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif has asked the people to "topple down this corrupt government to save the future of the nation," Geo News reported.

Addressing the public through a video message, Sharif urged the people to join the joint opposition-led protest "Mehngai Mukao March" against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government. He said that he wanted to convey the important message of Nawaz Sharif to the nation. He further criticized the PTI-led government over alleged worst corruption, poverty, unemployment and cruel behaviour to the common man.

Earlier, on Saturday, the PML-N's "Mehngai Mukao March" kick-started from Lahore where the party's Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the Imran Khan-led government has "already been ousted" and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say "goodbye" to Prime Minister. "(Prime Minister) Imran Khan's government has gone he is shouting every day. The government has gone we are going to say goodbye to it," Maryam said, according to Geo News.

The PML-N leader said that the "people are echoing" the name of party supremo Nawaz Sharif due to the "incompetent government and inflation". "The government has gone a goodbye is left only. He's (Imran Khan) is pleading but nothing will happen now," said the PML-N leader. She added that move to oust PM Imran was taken by the government and not the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani PM is all set for his rally where he will address the public at around 4 PM, ahead of the Opposition's no-trust motion in the National Assembly. Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. The session is called on March 28.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)