Our pavilion at DubaiExpo shows glimpses that India is becoming world leader: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai is being appreciated as it gives glimpses of how India will become a world leader in future. "The Indian Pavilion here in Dubai Expo is showing a combination of our culture, our growth and glimpses of how India will become a world leader in the future," said Piyush Goyal in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Emphasizing the popularity of the Indian Pavilion at the Expo 2020, Commerce Minister said that India is witnessing the highest number of footfalls next to the host country pavilion. "We are witnessing a huge number of visitors' footfall at our pavilion. The maximum number of visitors after the local pavilion of UAE and Saudis are being witnessed at the Indian Pavilion. So far, a total of 16 lakh people have visited our stall. An average of 20,000 people are visiting the spot every day. Last week, there was a waiting line of three hours which shows the interest of the world in India," said Goyal.

Further, Commerce Minister expressed confidence in the revival of India's economic situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the world looks up to us as a role model which managed a balance between lives and livelihood. "The country has to continue to calibrate and monitor the situation (economical) but over the last 2 years, India's handling of the COVID crisis has been appreciated and recognized in the world. The world looks at India as a role model of balancing lives and livelihood," said Goyal.

"We saw good progress in last year and we are confident that we will continue to do well in the future," he added. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is in Dubai to participate in the India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries. The Indian government had said that Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.(ANI)

