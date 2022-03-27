Left Menu

S Jaishankar, Maldivian Prez plant saplings at police academy in Addu city to foster bilateral ties

On the last day of his visit to the Maldives, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and the Maldivian President, planted the saplings at the police academy in Addu city.

27-03-2022
EAM S Jaishankar and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih planting saplings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Maldives

On the last day of his visit to the Maldives, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and the Maldivian President, planted the saplings at the police academy in Addu city. Earlier today, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) and the Maldives Police Force on Sunday to support the up-gradation of police infrastructure across the archipelago.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Maldives' National College for Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) where the EAM spoke. "MoU signed today between @svpnpahyd and Maldives Police Force will grow NCPLE's capacities and help it become a regional centre of excellence. Will also support the up-gradation of police infrastructure across #Maldives through an additional initiative," EAM Jaishankar informed in a tweet.

"One of India's largest grant-funded projects in the Maldives, the NCPLE will be the hub for a modern Police force in the years to come. The NCPLE will serve to strengthen the traditions of exchanges and training between the Police forces of Maldives and India," Jaishankar added. India's External Affair Minister S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to the Maldives on March 26-27 after he got an invite from his Maldivian counterpart.Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar discussed with the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the special partnership."...discussed the special partnership between our two countries that has produced so many substantive outcomes during his tenure," he said.

The EAM also met the Home Minister of the Maldives Imran Abdulla."A fruitful meeting with @shimranAb, Home Minister of Maldives. Discussed capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. Appreciate his strong support for #IndiaMaldives special partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

