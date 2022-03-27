Left Menu

China: 5,800 cases of CCP conduct violation investigated in Feb

More than 5,800 cases involving violations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) code on improving Party conduct were investigated in February, China's top anti-graft agency said Sunday.

Beijing [China], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 5,800 cases involving violations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) code on improving Party conduct were investigated in February, China's top anti-graft agency said Sunday. A total of 9,100 people were reprimanded, educated or penalized last month, according to a monthly report from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

About half of the cases involved bureaucratism and the practice of formality for formality's sake, and the other half related to hedonism and extravagance. "There is no end to the task of improving Party conduct," stressed a meeting of criticism and self-criticism held by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in late December 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

