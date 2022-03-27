Left Menu

China launches nucleic acid testing across Shanghai

As the COVID-19 cases resurged in China's financial hub, Shanghai plans to launch a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city, starting from Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:18 IST
China launches nucleic acid testing across Shanghai
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As the COVID-19 cases resurged in China's financial hub, Shanghai plans to launch a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city, starting from Monday. The temporary closed-off management will also be imposed in the regions lying to the East and South of Huangpu River, including Pudong and its adjacent areas from March 28 at 5 am to April 1, at 5 am, Xinhua reported citing the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office.

A similar temporary closed-off management and nucleic acid testing will be launching in urban districts west of the Huangpu River from April 1 at 3 am to April 5 till 3 am. The closed-off management will take place in residential communities of affected areas and the residents will be required to stay inside the home and non-contact delivery of necessities will only be allowed.

The transport services including bus, subway, ferry, taxi and online ride-hailing will be suspended in the areas under closed management. Meanwhile, China reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

A total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, said the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global
4
Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in six days.

Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022