China reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The Chinese mainland reported 1,219 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Monday. Of the new local infections, 1,086 were reported in Jilin, 50 in Shanghai, 12 in Liaoning, and 10 in Heilongjiang.

The rest of the cases were reported in 14 provincial-level regions, Xinhua News Agency citing commission reported. A total of 56 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission.

It added that six suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai as well, it added. Meanwhile, China on Sunday reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

As the COVID-19 cases resurged in China's financial hub, Shanghai plans to launch a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city, starting from Monday. The temporary closed-off management will also be imposed in the regions lying to the East and South of Huangpu River, including Pudong and its adjacent areas from March 28 at 5 am to April 1, at 5 am, Xinhua reported citing the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office.

A similar temporary closed-off management and nucleic acid testing will be launching in urban districts west of the Huangpu River from April 1 at 3 am to April 5 till 3 am. (ANI)

